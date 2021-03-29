COVID-19 and how it affects heavy smokers

The more an individual smokes, the more likely that person is going to spend time in the hospital when he or she becomes infected with COVID-19

(WYTV) – The coronavirus can affect some people much more than others, including heavy smokers.

Recent research from the American Medical Association shows us that smokers face an uphill battle when fighting the virus.

The more an individual smokes, the more likely that person is going to spend time in the hospital when he or she becomes infected with COVID-19.

Think about that if you need more motivation to kick the habit.

“People who have good outcomes from COVID are people who are fit and healthy and if smoking is something that you’ve been entertaining to stop for a long time, I think that’s a reason why you should, another reason why you should stop smoking,” said Dr. Joe Zein from the Cleveland Clinic.

People who smoked a day for more than 30 years had the highest risk. They were two and a half times more likely to spend time in the hospital and twice as likely to die when compared to people who never smoked.