COVID-19 and flu: When to treat at home, when to get help

(WYTV) – We are dealing with two virus infections at this time: the coronavirus, of course, and the regular yearly flu.

Can you care for them both at home? Yes, you can stay hydrated, watch your temperature and breathing, get lots of rest and stay isolated.

However, it’s important to recognize when you get into trouble and need immediate help.

“People should consider going to the emergency room or calling their doctor if they have severe shortness of breath, confusion, productive cough–meaning bringing up a lot of sputum with coughing– or any other symptom that’s causing them distress that they can’t take care of themselves at home,” said Dr. Susan Rehm from the Cleveland Clinic.

Call your doctor if you suspect you have either illness because the testing and treatment options are different. There is no outpatient test for COVID-19, and there are prescription antiviral medicines to treat the flu.