YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – What is a layman? Where did that term come from?

The origins of lay and layman go back to Greek laikos, meaning “of the people.”

It first had a religious meaning.

We used layman to describe people who helped the clerics in church but were not members of the clergy themselves, not ordained.

The term layman has today come to mean “a person who does not belong to a particular profession or who is not an expert in some field.”

The term layman popped up around the 15th century and within about 100 years became common.

The term “layperson” didn’t come about until the 1970s, as an alternate gender-neutral version of layman or laywoman.

To put something in layman’s terms means putting something in simple language so that the average person can understand it.

It’s synonymous with “plain English” and means to take the perspective of someone who isn’t an expert.