(WYTV)- Comedy returns to the Youngstown Playhouse Friday and Saturday.

A two person play called Couples Therapy is a comedy about married therapists who try to help couples and it turns out they have more troubles than their patients!

Dr. John Cox and Brandy Johanntges star in the play, Brandy works here at Channel 33.

Local comedian Jason Tarr wrote the play and told us what we can expect:

“The show is rooted in science and medical facts, but it is a comedy. so you’re gonna come out for 90 minutes, you’re going to laugh, you’re gonna make friends with your neighbors as you do it. So just come out and enjoy us, date night, ladies night, it’ll be a great night,” said Tarr.

Jason lives in Poland, and started doing stand-up in his late teenage years. He was inspired to write the play from his experience, traveling the country doing stand-up.

The show premiered last year at the Youngstown Playhouse with a one night only show. This year, there are two shows here locally. Then the production hits the road, playing

next weekend in Columbus.

Show time tonight and Saturday night is set for 7:30 pm. The show runs about an hour and a half with no intermission. Tickets can be purchased here.

