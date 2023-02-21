YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Robert Ballard’s expedition discovered the wreck of the Titanic in September 1985.

Since that time, fewer than 250 people have gone down two and a half miles and seen the wreckage up close.

You can if you have an extra $250,000 sitting around.

A company called OceanGate Expeditions is planning five drops to the ocean floor to see the ship this May and June and five more in May and June of 2024. It’s gone down twice before.

You must be at least 18 and physically fit.

You will sail from the Atlantic coast of Canada for your eight-day expedition to dive on the wreck.

You’ll go down with four others, dive experts and scientists in a submersible, called the “Titan.”

The fee is $250,000.

Hurry, seats are limited and going fast. You will not see the Titanic quite like this.

Since 1986, whole sections of the wreck have deteriorated. Salt, ocean currents and bacteria may break it down completely in the coming years.

The starboard side of the officer’s quarters has deteriorated, and the captain’s bathtub is totally gone.

The deckhouse on the same side and the sloping lounge roof of the bow are also on the brink of collapse.

There’s no way to preserve the wreckage. Some ocean experts estimate that by 2030, it’s likely that no part of the wreck will remain.