YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are some words we mispronounce in English, and how to say them correctly.

  • Açaí
    Pronunciation: “ah-sa-EE”
    Google sees 20,000 searches a month on how to pronounce this species of palm tree and its fruit.
  • Gyro
    Pronunciation: “YEE-ro”
    There is one correct way to say this Greek dish, and 17,000 people search each month for how to say it. Now, you can confidentially order one at your favorite Greek restaurant.
  • Charcuterie
    Pronunciation: “shahr-KOO-tuh-ree”
    Speaking of food, charcuterie boards are trendy snack boards complete with smoked meats and perhaps some cheese and fruit.
  • Nguyen
    Pronunciation: “n-WIN,” “win,” “noo-yen”
    Nguyen is the most common last name in Vietnam. If you aren’t sure which pronunciation is correct, simply ask the person.
  • Gnocchi
    Pronunciation: “NYOH-kee”
    Think of gnocchi as an Italian dumpling made from potatoes.
  • GIF
    Pronunciation: “gif” or “jif”
    Or use the hard g sound; suit yourself. It stands for “Graphics Interchange Format,” and its inventor, Steve Wilhite, pronounces it like the peanut butter for choosy mothers.
  • Worcestershire
    Pronunciation: “WOO-stuh-sher”
    This one keeps its British-English pronunciation, just as we pronounce Wooster, Ohio.
  • Dogecoin
    Pronunciation: “DOHJ-coin”
    The cryptocurrency shouldn’t be hard to pronounce; just don’t call it “dog-ee-coin.”
  • Pho
    Pronunciation: “fuh”
    Pho is a popular Vietnamese soup-style dish, complete with rice noodles, broth, meat and herbs. Funny, it tastes like fuh, not “f-oh.”
  • Mischievous
    Pronunciation: “MIS-chiv-us”
    You may have heard people pronounce it “mis-CHEEVE-ee-us” when they’re really being “MIS-chiv-us” — three syllables instead of four.
  • Quinoa
    Pronunciation: “KEEN-wah”
    It’s an old grain now growing in popularity. It’s really a Spanish word.
  • Anemone
    Pronunciation: “ah-NEM-oh-nee”
    It’s full of vowels, and it means an underwater habitat. Just don’t say “an-e-MOAN” or “ayn-moan,” use all four syllables.
  • Isthmus
    Pronunciation: “IS-muss”
    This is a narrow passage of land between two seas. Just remember, the “th” is silent.