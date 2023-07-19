YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are some words we mispronounce in English, and how to say them correctly.
- Açaí
Pronunciation: “ah-sa-EE”
Google sees 20,000 searches a month on how to pronounce this species of palm tree and its fruit.
- Gyro
Pronunciation: “YEE-ro”
There is one correct way to say this Greek dish, and 17,000 people search each month for how to say it. Now, you can confidentially order one at your favorite Greek restaurant.
- Charcuterie
Pronunciation: “shahr-KOO-tuh-ree”
Speaking of food, charcuterie boards are trendy snack boards complete with smoked meats and perhaps some cheese and fruit.
- Nguyen
Pronunciation: “n-WIN,” “win,” “noo-yen”
Nguyen is the most common last name in Vietnam. If you aren’t sure which pronunciation is correct, simply ask the person.
- Gnocchi
Pronunciation: “NYOH-kee”
Think of gnocchi as an Italian dumpling made from potatoes.
- GIF
Pronunciation: “gif” or “jif”
Or use the hard g sound; suit yourself. It stands for “Graphics Interchange Format,” and its inventor, Steve Wilhite, pronounces it like the peanut butter for choosy mothers.
- Worcestershire
Pronunciation: “WOO-stuh-sher”
This one keeps its British-English pronunciation, just as we pronounce Wooster, Ohio.
- Dogecoin
Pronunciation: “DOHJ-coin”
The cryptocurrency shouldn’t be hard to pronounce; just don’t call it “dog-ee-coin.”
- Pho
Pronunciation: “fuh”
Pho is a popular Vietnamese soup-style dish, complete with rice noodles, broth, meat and herbs. Funny, it tastes like fuh, not “f-oh.”
- Mischievous
Pronunciation: “MIS-chiv-us”
You may have heard people pronounce it “mis-CHEEVE-ee-us” when they’re really being “MIS-chiv-us” — three syllables instead of four.
- Quinoa
Pronunciation: “KEEN-wah”
It’s an old grain now growing in popularity. It’s really a Spanish word.
- Anemone
Pronunciation: “ah-NEM-oh-nee”
It’s full of vowels, and it means an underwater habitat. Just don’t say “an-e-MOAN” or “ayn-moan,” use all four syllables.
- Isthmus
Pronunciation: “IS-muss”
This is a narrow passage of land between two seas. Just remember, the “th” is silent.