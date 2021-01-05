Coronasomnia — it’s a thing, so here’s what might help

Many Americans feel stressed due to COVID-19 and stress is often a trigger for losing sleep

(WYTV) – Are you losing sleep over this whole coronavirus thing? Some people admit they are, and there’s even a name for this insomnia — coronasomnia.

Our daily schedules have also been turned upside-down, which can complicate sleep patterns.

“There are a lot of things impacting sleep based on kind of the current situation,” said Dr. Michelle Drerup, a psychiatrist at the Cleveland Clinic. “Number one, probably, most obvious, is increased anxiety and stress that people are experiencing. Not only in regards to the actual virus but also the impact on our financial, work, academic, things like that.”

Constant anxiety and lack of sleep can harm our immune system, cause weight gain and affect our mental health.

The cure? Keep a routine and stay consistent.

Wind down before bedtime and put electronics away. Try lifestyle changes first, then maybe medication if that doesn’t work. Something to combat anxiety and help you sleep.