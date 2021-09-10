Cool for Friday, but a weekend warm-up ahead

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

It’s a cool and mainly clear morning. Temperatures in the lower 50’s. You’ll need a jacket early morning.

Early sprinkles mainly in Mercer County. Partly to mostly sunny today. High in the lower 70’s for another cool day.

COOL TONIGHT, BUT DRY FOR FOOTBALL GAMES

Clear and cool tonight for high school football. Mid 60’s for kick-off and sunny. Around 60° at game’s end. Have the shades early and a light coat for later.

Low dropping into the lower 50’s and clear skies overnight.



WARMING TREND FOR THE WEEKEND

Sunny and a bit warmer Saturday. High in the mid to upper 70’s.

Warmer Saturday night and Sunday. Mid 60’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.

Warm and a little humid for Sunday. High in the mid 80’s. Dew points in the low to mid 60’s. Sunshine and clouds Sunday.

Low to mid 60’s Sunday night.



NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny Monday with a chance for a stray shower in the afternoon. High in the low to mid 80’s.

Low to mid 60’s Monday night and partly to mostly cloudy.

Low to mid 80’s Tuesday with a slight shower chance. Partly sunny overall.

Mid 60’s Tuesday night and cloudy.



STORMS LIKELY INTO WEDNESDAY, DRY LATE WEEK

Scattered showers and storms Wednesday. High around 80°.

Cooler Wednesday night, with a chance for a few lingering showers. Low in the low to mid 50’s.

Partly sunny Thursday, with a high in the mid 70’s.

Low to mid 50’s Thursday night and partly cloudy.

Partly sunny and a little warmer Friday. High in the lower 80’s.