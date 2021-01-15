Congress presses Pentagon for more info about UFOs

Our lawmakers said they were concerned the government had no single agency responsible for collecting and analyzing intelligence on flying saucers

(WYTV) – Congress wants to know — what does the military know about unidentified flying objects (UFOs)?

And Congress is serious. It put a paragraph into the latest spending bill passed in December that says to the Pentagon, “Tell us everything about so-called unidentified aerial phenomena or ‘anomalous aerial vehicles.'” Lights, whatever — and are they a threat? Could they be aliens?

Congress wants to know in 180 days — that’s June.

Our lawmakers said they were concerned the government had no single agency responsible for collecting and analyzing intelligence on flying saucers.

The UFOs don’t have to be out of this world either. Again, Congress wants to know if China, Russia, Iran, North Korea or others may have drones floating over us — the key word here is “unidentified.”

In April, the Pentagon admitted to three incidents during which Navy fighter pilots were encountering something during training missions. The New York Times reported pilots had sightings and, in one instance, a near collision while flying training missions off the East Coast between 2014 and 2015.

In another incident, jet pilots from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz operating off the San Diego coast reported spotting a large, Tic Tac-shaped object that appeared to be floating.