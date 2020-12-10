Compliments or sarcasm? Southern phrases explained

There are a lot of "southern" phrases that have a deeper meaning than what they appear on the surface

“Aren’t you precious” – a disguised insult loaded with sarcasm. If you’ve done something questionable, you’ll hear this.

“Bless your heart” – close to “aren’t you precious.” A polite way for someone to tell you that you’re plumb wrong.

“See to Christmas” – You’re a woman wearing a short skirt. Grandma sees it and says, “I declare, I can see to Christmas.”

“Being ugly” – This has nothing to do with attractiveness, you are acting rudely.

“Full as a tick” – We call it being in a food coma. You’ve eaten so much your belly is on the verge of blowing up.

“Cattywampus” – Something is sideways or out of sorts. That painting in your living room tilts a little to the right, it’s cattywampus. Go straighten it.

“No bigger than a minnow in a fishing pond” – something small.

“Piddle” – You’re lazy, you’re procrastinating. Quit piddling around.

“Dog won’t hurt” – That won’t work. The response when someone comes up with an idea you know won’t get anywhere.

“Living in high cotton” – You’re rich. If you moved and got a new job, brag to your friends you’re “living in high cotton now.”

“Cat on a hot tin roof” – Besides being a Tennessee Williams play and an Elizabeth Taylor movie, it means you’re anxious.

“I might could” – You might be willing to do something in the future.

“Worn slap out” – You’re beyond exhausted and really need a rest.