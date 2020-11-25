Competitive eaters’ world records — from mayonnaise to cow brains

You probably know about the most famous -- Joey Chestnut and his hot dog eating records -- but there are several others

(WYTV) – Many of us may stuff ourselves with turkey and stuffing tomorrow, but we can’t begin to match what competitive eaters munch.

In 2002, American Don Lerman broke the world record for eating butter. It was 28 ounces of salted butter — the equivalent of two footballs and 5,700 calories — in five minutes.

Then you have Takeru Kobayashi, of Japan. He ate 57 cow brains in five minutes — that’s 11 per minute. Each cow brain weighs 18 pounds — just about the weight of a car tire.

Kelvin Medina, of the Philippines, set a world record in 2015 for eating a 12-inch pizza with a knife and fork in 23-and-a-half seconds. The previous record had been 38 seconds, so he shattered that.

American Oleg Zhornitskiy, born in Ukraine, loves his mayonnaise. His world record three years ago was eating 128 ounces — a gallon — of it in just eight minutes. That’s the equivalent of 80 golf balls.

Also in 2017, American Matt Stonie put away 255 Peeps, those small marshmallow Easter candies, all in just five minutes. A total of 7,000 calories.