(WYTV)- Get out of my space! Or not.

If you like to stand close to people when you talk to them, you would love to visit Argentina, it’s filled with “close-talkers,” people who stand just two feet or so from strangers when talking to them. You like your personal space?



Go to Romania instead, people there stand four and a half feet away when talking to strangers.

A psychology magazine looked at nine thousand people in 42 countries. The scientists found that people in Argentina, Peru and Bulgaria stand the closest to strangers, while those from Romania, Hungary and Saudi Arabia want the most space.



Americans, we’re somewhere in the middle. How about the personal bubbles we draw between ourselves and family and friends? Naturally they can stand closer than strangers.



But remember the Romanians, keeping every stranger at arms length? Get chummy with one of them and he’s in your face, just a foot and a half away. Only the Norwegians come closer to family and friends: less than a foot and a half.

Scientists say temperature has something to do with personal space. Those living in colder climates often prefer to be quite near to their friends, perhaps as a way to stay warm.