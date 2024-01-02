(WYTV)- Planning on a cruise this year?

Keep in mind, cruise lines still have a dress code..they have their formal nights, maybe a costume night.

And if you sail the Caribbean and make stops at several islands, there is one bit of clothing you should not even bring along: anything in camouflage. That would include Antigua, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad..it’s a long list.

Why no camouflage pattern to your clothing there?

Camouflage clothing is illegal to wear in many countries that are popular cruise destinations.

You could get away with wearing camouflage print clothing and accessories and military-style clothing on your ship but you could be arrested and fined when you go ashore in it. That’s because, in some countries, any clothing meant to disguise you is reserved for the military alone. They’re very strict. Armed forces only.

If you’ve packed a camo hat, bathing suit, cargo pants or a camouflage backpack you carry, just leave it on the ship.

What else can’t you bring?

Small appliances such as hot plates, steamers or irons and no electric blankets, no medical marijuana and no drones.