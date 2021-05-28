Closest alternative to McDonald’s secret sauce

(WYTV) – Happy National Burger Day!

Hamburgers got their name from Hamburg, Germany, where a cut of beef was known as a Hamburg steak. German immigrants brought it to us as the hamburger.

During WWI, with the Germans as our enemy, many people in this country took to calling hamburgers “liberty sandwiches.”

In 1921, a cook named Walter Anderson and an insurance agent named E.W. Ingram founded White Castle, the oldest burger chain, in Wichita, Kansas. Their first burger sold for a nickel.

The Big Mac was introduced in 1968 and sold for 49 cents. McDonald’s holds the record of selling more than 300 billion burgers to date — 75 hamburgers per second!

Americans eat 13 billion hamburgers a year — enough to circle the earth 32 times. On average, that’s three burgers a week.

PETA once offered the town of Hamburg, NY $15,000 to change its name to Veggieburg.

You will find the Hamburger Hall of Fame in Seymour, Wisconsin, where historians believe the first hamburger was made.

But hamburgers weren’t really very popular until people began sampling them at the St. Louis World’s Fair in 1904.

Sixty percent of sandwiches sold around the world are actually burgers.

If you’re a fan of the Big Mac or any other burger with that slightly orange-colored mystery sauce, try a bottle of Sir Kensington’s Special Sauce. It’s mayo, paprika, mustard and chunks of pickles, said to add a kick to any burger or sandwich.