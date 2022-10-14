(WYTV)- This nugget may save your life: close your door.

Firefighters call it “Close Before You Doze.” This comes to us from the Firefighter Safety Research Institute.

Close your bedroom door before you go to sleep. Half of all fire deaths happen between 11 pm and seven in the morning. Keep in mind that half of us do not close the bedroom door at night and you might think what can a simple door do to protect me when my house is burning?

Consider: smoke moves up and it fills a room from the top down. It reaches the floor last, so it cannot easily seep beneath the door.

That’s why we’re taught to stay low in case of a fire.

If you close your bedroom door at night, and a fire starts in the kitchen while you are sleeping, you may have enough time to wake up and figure out what to do. And in a bedroom with a closed door, the temperature can stay below 100 degrees Fahrenheit with low carbon monoxide levels, too.

In fact, before you go to bed, close as many doors as you can throughout your house at night. You’re cutting oxygen and keeping a fire from spreading. Home fires spread more quickly today than they used to.

Forty years ago, we had about 15 minutes to escape a house fire, but today, that’s down to three minutes or less, all thanks to today’s building practices and synthetic materials.