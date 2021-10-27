Cleveland Clinic says hospitalizations linked to those who unvaccinated

(WYTV)- We have some new information on the COVID-19 vaccine.



It’s effective, very effective in keeping you out of the hospital if you do catch COVID-19 after you’ve been vaccinated.

So who’s in the hospital with COVID-19? Researchers have discovered that 90% of those who were admitted were not vaccinated at all.

“This really indicates to us is we were thinking the vaccine is extremely effective. there is no vaccine that is 100% effective. They were quoting about 90% at first and the majority of patients are doing quite well with COVID-19 if they’re vaccinated, so we continue to recommend vaccination,” said Dr. Rachel Scheraga of Cleveland Clinic.

Those who did have to go to the hospital and were vaccinated were usually older than 65 and they had some serious underlying medical conditions, such as Colin Powell.



The doctors hope this data will help encourage those who are still hesitant to get vaccinated.