Cleveland Clinic researchers look at effectiveness of elderberry in treating the flu

(WYTV) – Have you heard of taking elderberry extract when you come down with a cold or the flu? It has become a popular natural remedy but does it actually work?

The Cleveland Clinic looked into this and determined elderberry didn’t make any difference at all.

“It’s important to emphasize that right now, we don’t have anything to treat the flu that works wonderfully well,” Dr. Michael Macknin said. “Even the four standard treatments that are available only make you feel better about one day sooner and any medication also comes with some side effects. So I think it’s important to try and prevent flu and get the flu vaccine.”

The study looked at who went to the emergency department with flu. Some took elderberry extract and some took prescription flu treatments. Those on elderberry had moderate to severe symptoms two days longer than the others.

The moral of the story? Get a flu shot every year. It’s more effective than elderberry.