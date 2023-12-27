WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren is celebrating its 225th year as a city this upcoming year.

Julia Wetstein talked about the festivities that are part of the 2nd Annual Opening Night this Sunday, New Year’s Eve.

This will be happening at Courthouse Square. The hours are 6-9 p.m.

Wristbands are $10 for adults, $5 for kids under $10, and it’s free for kids under 3 years old. There will be an elaborate musical light show to kick off the evening, with music spanning the decades.

Also included are singers and dancers, Eric Thompson Comedy and magic, kids’ activities, guided tours, a DJ and live music with the Speed Limit Band.

Parking is free, and there will be fire pits to keep attendees warm. There will also be plenty of food trucks to grab dinner while people are celebrating.

Tickets can be found here.