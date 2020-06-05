Christina Mullen’s Last Day on Daybreak

The Valley native will head up the promotions department at the Southern Park Mall

(WYTV) – For three years, Christian Mullen has helped wake up the Valley. She is taking her talents to the Southern Park Mall as the promotions director. Friday was her last day on WYTV. What she’ll miss the most?

“The viewers and the friendships I’ve made while discovering new businesses here in my hometown,” she said.

She credits Len Rome for telling her the “truth” and helping her to become less sensitive to criticism. When she needed encouragement, she turned to Jim Loboy to keep her upbeat and positive during adversity.

She looks forward to her new adventure and getting to sleep through the overnight.

Good luck, Christina, you will be missed!