(WYTV) – You’ll see it at weddings, at kindergarten graduations and every social event in between: the Chicken Dance.

It’s got a twisted backstory.

A Swiss musician named Werner Thomas wrote the melody around 1955 and began creating a dance sequence to match the tune.

According to a podcast that deals with dance moves, Thomas didn’t have chickens in mind for his music.

Remember, he was from Switzerland, and he thought the motions of skiers flying down the mountains reminded him of birds, so he put those motions into the dance and called it “Dance Little Bird.”

The song and dance eventually came to the United States.

So how did it become the Chicken Dance?

It may have happened during a 1981 Oktoberfest celebration in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A band was playing the song, and the festival organizers wanted someone to wear a duck or bird costume and teach the dance moves to the crowd.

No one could find a suit like that in Tulsa, but a local TV station had a chicken costume. All TV stations come with chicken costumes, of course, so the dance instructor slipped it on, and very soon, everyone was doing the Chicken Dance.