When a new Chick-fil-A opens, it will have a line of hungry people waiting.

A man named Truett Cathy, born March, 1921, died September, 2014 opened the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in 1967 in Atlanta, after he invented the chicken sandwich.

He folded the recipe, put it in his pocket, and his company has been using that same recipe for 56 years. It is now in a vault at the Atlanta headquarters.

Despite having the top-selling chicken sandwich in the United States, the sandwich is not the most popular item on the menu, it’s the waffle fries.

As the largest buyer of Sunkist lemons in the world, Chick-fil-A turns 250 million lemons per year into 121 million cups of lemonade, lemons, sugar, and water are the only ingredients.

Peanut oil is a key ingredient to its successful chicken sandwich and Chick-fil-A is also the largest domestic buyer of peanut oil, it contains no trans fats.

And what’s in the secret sauce is no secret: it’s three sauces combined: honey mustard, barbecue sauce, and ranch.

The pickles come from paradise, all of them from Paradise Farms in Wisconsin….one and a half billion pickle slices a year.

Since 1973, Chick-fil-A has awarded scholarships to many of its employees….49 million dollars to 39 thousand.

The scholarship program is called Remarkable Futures.