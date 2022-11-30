(WYTV)- The earliest form of chess came from India at least 1500 years ago.

Before the year 1000, all chess pieces were male figures or animals; it wasn’t until chess came to southern Europe that the queen appeared on the board.

In 1956, a 13 year old American, Bobby Fischer, beat Donald Byrne who was 26 and an international chess champion at the time, in what became known as the “Game of the Century.”

Bobby Fischer was one of the youngest grandmasters in chess history, earning the title at age 15. There are more unique, possible chess games than there are electrons in the universe.

The longest chess game that is possible would consist of 5,949 moves.

“Checkmate” comes from the Persian phrase shāh māt, which translates to “the king is helpless” and “the king is dead.”

In 1996, World Chess Champion Garry Kasparov beat IBM’s “Deep Blue” supercomputer 4–2 in a best of 6 match up. In a rematch the following year, the machine beat Kasparov.

Deep Blue could calculate 100 to 200 billion different positions in less than three minutes.

There are several chess engines out there today such as Stockfish can that now easily beat Deep Blue as well as brush aside any human competitors.

The longest recorded chess match took 269 moves and ended in a draw.