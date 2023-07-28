(WYTV) — Travel writers tell us that the country of Thailand in southeast Asia is big on cheese right now, so Burger King has come up with a new sandwich for its customers there, a cheeseburger — hold the burger, hold the condiments, just bun and cheese. The restaurant calls it The “Super Cheeseburger.”

Burger King Thailand first showed it on its Facebook page and said it’s no joke, it’s for real.

It contains no meat, no burger of any kind, no lettuce, no pickles, no tomatoes, but it does contain a towering pile of 20 slices of soft American cheese. All the slices are tucked in between the familiar sesame seed buns.

For some reason, cheese has become very popular in Thailand — the current trend is to put cheese on literally everything. The “Super Cheeseburger” though is missing the classic balance of a good burger, as the old commercial asked, “Where’s the Beef?” The price is $3.10.

Burger King has experimented before; remember its flop, the black Halloween Whopper in 2015?

The bread was black and the Whopper made your poop green.