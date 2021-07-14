Certain oils are great way to incorporate healthy fats into your diet

(WYTV) – Your body needs some fat to function normally but not all fats are created equal. There are healthier options you can try to choose whenever you can.

Canola and olive oils are very useful in the kitchen. Using these unsaturated oils in place of saturated fats can help reduce the chances of developing chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

“Plant and seed oils have mono and polyunsaturated fats, which can help increase the good cholesterol, or the HDL cholesterol, and help lower the bad cholesterol, or the LDL cholesterol,” said Angie Murad, a dietitian at the Mayo Clinic.

Seed oils such as peanut and sesame have stronger flavor and higher smoke points, so they’re great in marinades and stir fries.

Walnut oil’s lower smoke point makes it better for dressings.

All oils are high in calories, so use them in moderation.

You can stock your kitchen with nonstick cookware and use an oil sprayer to coat your pans. That way, you can reduce the amount of oil you’ll need to use in each dish.