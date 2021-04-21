Celery used to be as fancy as caviar, and other veggie fun facts

Celery stalks used to be served in their own individual glass vase

(WYTV) – Here are some fun facts about vegetables:

How did squash get its odd name? Did we once squash this vegetable before eating it? No. Does it look as if someone has squashed it? No.

The word “squash” is an example of many Native American words the early colonists heard and had trouble pronouncing. The Narragansett tribe had a word for the vegetable. They called it “askutasquash” which means “a green thing eaten raw.” The colonists shortened it to “squash.”

Summer squash, eaten green, would be a cucumber or zucchini. Winter squash — and you don’t eat the tough skin — would be a pumpkin.

Did you know that in early 19th century America, we actually put a vegetable on the table as a fancy centerpiece, just like a bouquet of flowers? It was celery.

Celery was considered a classy food, as caviar would be today. The celery stalks would be served in their own individual glass vase. This was so common, that the perfect wedding gift in 1800 America was the glass celery vase.

Why are onions found in so many recipes? They may taste good, but the answer goes deeper than that.

It’s not just the way the onion tastes, but the way it makes other foods taste. Onions stimulate your taste buds like hot peppers. They contain astringent oils that irritate the membranes in your mouth, making the taste buds more sensitive to flavor. The oils also carry the aroma and flavor of the food to the real taste center of the body — your nose.