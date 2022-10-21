(WYTV)- Here are several Hollywood stars who refuse to sign autographs.

91 year old William Shatner will usually pass up the request to sign something unless he’s at a convention. As he explained to his fans, “If I’m out with my family and I do it for one person, instantly a line forms.”

There’s a time and place for everything and conventions are that place. Comic Steve Martin says no thanks to autograph hunters this way: he hands out a business card that reads: “This certifies that you have had a personal encounter with me and you found me warm, polite, intelligent, and funny.”

Actor Jonah Hill hands out a card that reads: “I just met Jonah Hill … and it was a total letdown.”

Don’t try to get an autograph from Ringo Starr, the drummer for The Beatles. He stopped giving autographs in 2008 because he said he’s uncomfortable with people selling them for a profit.

Just last year, fellow Beatle Paul McCartney told the Reader’s Digest that he won’t have his picture taken and prefers talking to fans rather than signing anything. And finally actress Greta Garbo, who died in 1990 was a real recluse.

At the height of her fame in the 1930’s, Garbo refused all autograph requests and ignored all her fan mail.

One theory: she hated her own handwriting. If you run across a Garbo autograph today, it’s rare and worth thousands.