Celebrating Thanksgiving this year? Doctors say to keep the gathering small

No gathering with family members is totally safe unless it's just with the people under your own roof

(WYTV) – Will your Thanksgiving next week look a bit different this year? Doctors say you should keep the family dinner small.

Dr. Joseph Khabbaza from The Cleveland Clinic says with others coming, be careful.

“The patients I’ve had who have been at other family gatherings, like weddings, and have gotten sick there’s just been a tremendous amount of guilt that’s left on the people hosting the event and I don’t think you’ll ever regret being extra cautious in the middle of a pandemic. The regret can only occur if a loved one gets very sick as a result of your gathering.”

Keep these things in mind; college students attending classes in-person could bring a higher risk to the table and you could ask out of town guests to wear masks or quarantine for a time before coming, if they’re from a high risk state.

Sounds like a tough sell but, really, the safest gatherings this Thanksgiving are with the people you live with.

Try and Facetime with everyone else.