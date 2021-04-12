CDC study determines too much at-home learning isn’t good for kids

The survey also showed virtual learning was stressful for moms and dads with job concerns and child care challenges

(WYTV) – The Centers for Disease Control is out with a study that says too much virtual learning is not a good thing.

The CDC study looked at more than 1,200 parents with children between the ages of 5 and 12 years old. It found students doing virtual learning full-time or in a hybrid model were more likely to struggle with their mental, emotional and physical health.

“When everything sort of stopped, at first we thought, ‘OK, this is going to be brief, we can all handle this. We can do six weeks,'” said Dr. Vanessa Jensen, with the Cleveland Clinic. “Then six went to 12, and then four months, and then six months to where it got really discouraging for a lot of kids who feel like, ‘Is this what life is going to be?'”

The children didn’t enjoy enough socialization, there was less physical activity and they didn’t spend as much time outside.

Parents shouldn’t be too hard on themselves. At the same time, students continuing to learn at home may need additional support to help them cope.