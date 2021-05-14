CDC says pregnant women, those trying to get pregnant shouldn’t be afraid of shot

Pregnant women are at a higher risk for complications if they do catch the virus

(WYTV) – Not long ago, several pregnant women in the Valley were not able to get the coronavirus vaccine. Nurses at the vaccination site were reluctant to vaccinate them without a doctor on hand to say it was OK.

New data shows the vaccine is fine for pregnant women and can provide protection for their babies.

So if you’re pregnant and hesitant about the injection, doctors say you shouldn’t worry.

“I know there’s a lot of misinformation out there but with a lot of campaign and education, it’s getting better, there’s more uptick,” said Dr. Tosin Goje, with the Cleveland Clinic. “Pregnant patients should always have an open discussion with their health care providers than to decline or be hesitant.”

Pregnant women are at a higher risk for complications if they do catch the virus.

The latest research discovered the coronavirus vaccine produced antibodies that passed to the baby through the umbilical cord blood and after the babies were born, through breast milk.

Also, women who are trying to get pregnant shouldn’t be afraid of getting vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s safe for them as well.