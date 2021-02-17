Carbon monoxide dangers in the winter

Carbon monoxide has no odor and the risk grows in the winter when our furnaces are running

(WYTV) – Losing power during cold weather can be more than just an inconvenience — you have to watch out for carbon monoxide danger.

The number one thing you don’t want to do is use your gas oven for a heater. That can produce carbon monoxide.

It’s also important to know the warning signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“If you notice in a loved one, or someone else or a friend that they’re experiencing symptoms such as headache, nausea, excessive daytime sleepiness, fatigue, lethargy — those are all signs that they might be being exposed to carbon monoxide and you want to have that checked,” said Dr. Tom Waters, with the Cleveland Clinic.

Carbon monoxide has no odor and the risk grows in the winter when our furnaces are running.

You should also have carbon monoxide detectors in your home. You can plug them right into a wall outlet.

If you begin to experience symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, get out of the house immediately and call the fire department.