Cancer treatment breakthrough gives hope to patients

(WYTV) – There’s been a breakthrough in cancer treatments, which gives hope to patients who may otherwise have no more options.

Doctors are now using the technique — called CAR-T — at the Ohio State University’s Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The treatment uses a patient’s own white blood cells that can be retrained in a laboratory to recognize the cancer cells, and attack and kill only those cells.

It worked for Steve Fulkert’s lymphoma.

“Each day, I would anxiously measure my throat and it would get smaller and the pain would diminish,” he said. “After six days, they let me out and I was able to go back to work, I think, on day eight.”

A few months later, Fulkert learned there was no sign of cancer anywhere in his body.

The process, an infusion, takes only a few minutes but has lasting results.

Nearly 60% of patients respond to the treatment within the first few days.

The Food and Drug Administration first approved this last July to treat a rare form of leukemia in children. Now we’re using it in more cancers, and testing it for breast and lung cancer and sarcoma.

