Cancer isn’t the only concern when it comes to the prostate

(WYTV) – Prostate cancer affects millions of American men but cancer, although serious, is not the only concern when it comes to that gland.

The prostate gland sits around the urethra just below the bladder.

Nearly 1 in 7 American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in his life.

But even when cancer doesn’t attack the prostate, over time, the gland tends to grow and that’s a problem.

“Men basically urinate through the middle of the prostate, kind of like through the hole in a donut. As that donut gets larger, that starts to pinch off the urinary stream,” said Matthew Tollefson, a urologist.

The result is a tough time emptying the bladder and a need to go more frequently.

Infections of the prostate are also common and can have similar symptoms. Even though those symptoms can be embarrassing for some patients, urologists say it’s important to see a health care provider.

These noncancerous problems are generally very well-treated and come with very few side effects.