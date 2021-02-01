Can you watch the sunset and the moonrise at the same time?

When the moon is full at these times of the year, it's just about as directly opposite the sun in the sky as it ever gets

(WYTV) – The sun rises in the east and sets in the west, as does the moon.

Can you watch the sunset in the west and the full moonrise in the east at the same time?

The best time would be around the first day of spring and the first day of fall. That’s because moonrise is closest to due east and sets closest to due west on those dates.

When the moon is full at these times of the year, it’s just about as directly opposite the sun in the sky as it ever gets. The moon has to be opposite the sun to be full.

During these times of the year, as you watch the sun setting on one side of the Earth, simply turn around and you might see the full moon rising behind you.

You’re really seeing three astronomical events: sunset, moonrise and a full moon. Remember, the moon has to be opposite the sun to be full.

The best place to watch this happen or any nighttime astronomical event is from a location that’s dark with little or no light pollution.

As of early 2020, there were more than 130 places around the world called Dark Sky Certified Communities.

One of them is close by. It’s called Geauga Observatory Park in Geauga County, just south of Route 6 and east of Chardon.

It’s got hiking trails, an observatory, planetarium shows and telescopes and it’s all free.