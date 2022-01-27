Can the cold weather cause a cold?

(WYTV)- Don’t go outside, you’ll catch a cold! We’ve all heard this, but is it true?

The common cold is not caused by the weather nor by frigid temperatures, but by viruses. More than 200 different types of viruses can cause a cold. The most prevalent, however, is called rhinovirus, which is responsible for nearly half of America’s sniffles.

Most people pick up rhinovirus because they come into direct contact with a sick person, they inhaled the virus through infected droplets suspended in the air, or they touched a contaminated surface. Most of this contact occurs in crowded places or indoors. In fact, one of the last places you’re likely to catch a cold-causing virus is outside while you’re enjoying brisk, fresh air.

But that’s not to say chilly temperatures aren’t a contributing factor. They are.

As cold weather drives us indoors, especially into close quarters , our chances of coming into contact with a contaminated person or object increases. Furthermore, cold weather often compels us to crank up the thermostat, which can lower indoor humidity.

In a hot, dry room, your body’s nasal mucus, the frontline defense for stopping a cold early, is greatly reduced, weakening your immune response. To make matters worse, some viruses are more likely to hang suspended in the air when the indoor environment is extremely dry. This is why cold and flu are not as prevalent in the warmer weather months, the air is warm and humid.

In a cold, sterile room, you won’t catch a cold. But in a cold room with a virus lurking, you have a much better chance of catching one!