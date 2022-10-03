The Wall Street Journal is reporting on the latest shortage to come and soon: butter. With the holiday baking season is coming up…all those cookies, pies and rolls, oh my!

We’re already starting to feel the shortage with the rising prices at the grocery.

A pack of butter cost 24 percent more this year than last year. Four sticks average $4.77.

Why? Milk production is down this year and butter is made from whatever milk is leftover from processing and packaging other dairy products.

If you buy butter only every few weeks the price hike may not bother you much.

But as we get into holiday baking, bake shops are going to place more orders for butter on suppliers already stretched.

This could be the second year in a row that bakers have trouble finding a popular dairy product. Remember last December? We suffered through a cream cheese shortage. Philadelphia Cream Cheese paid would be customers $20 to not serve cheesecake.