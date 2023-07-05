(WYTV) — Children are born less frequently on Saturdays and more frequently on Thursdays.

McDonald’s sells 75 burgers every second.

If you keep a goldfish in a dark room, it will eventually turn white.

In spite of their humps, camels have straight spines.

Originally, bumper cars were not supposed to hit each other.

Beneath the streets of Beijing, China more than a million people live in nuclear bunkers.

In 1967, the Nigerian civil war stopped for two days because both sides wanted to watch Pele play soccer.

Sailors consider black cats good luck.

There are more than 6,000 known species of grass.

Lettuce is a member of the sunflower family.

SEARS once sold houses.

Herring fish communicate by using flatulence.

Ed Sheeran has a ketchup bottle tattooed on his arm.