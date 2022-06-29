(WYTV)- Does bug spray expire?

From the University of Michigan School of Medicine: how long your bug spray lasts depends on its ingredients.

A chemical called DEET (N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide) is the active ingredient in many strong bug repellents and theoretically, it will last forever…it has an infinite shelf life.

The amount of DEET doesn’t have anything to do with how well insect repellent works; the amount of DEET determines how long it works.

Bug spray with seven percent DEET will protect you for two to three hours.

20 percent will protect you for about five hours.

An alternative to DEET is Picaridin and it also has a nearly endless shelf life.



But we expect an expiration date, so most brands will say three years on the label.

The so called natural bug sprays which use essential oils as their active ingredients, will lose their effectiveness quicker than chemical and synthetic sprays…good for maybe two years.

Here’s a quick way to test a natural repellent: spray a few squirts and smell the air.

If it doesn’t have much of a scent, it’s probably not as strong as it once was.

There aren’t many consequences to using an old bug spray other than it’s not being quite as effective so you may find yourself with a few more bug bites than you’d like.

