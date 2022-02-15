(WYTV)- The day before the Oscars, we have the Razzies, while the Oscars supposedly celebrate the best in film and acting, the Razzies highlight the worst films and the stinkiest performances of the year.

For this year, Die Hard actor Bruce Willis will definitely win something: the Razzies created a separate category just for him: worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie.

He appeared in no fewer than eight straight to video films last year so one of these will win: American Siege; Apex; Cosmic Sin; Deadlock; Fortress; Midnight in the Switchgrass; Out of Death and Survive the Game.

Many veteran actors close to retirement appear in low budget films: Willis, John Travolta, Robert De Niro and Steven Segal for example.

They work a couple of days and pick up a seven figure paycheck and they’re only on screen for, say, 10 or 15 minutes. Bruce Willis is the model for this: he appears at the start of the movie and you think, great this is a Bruce Willis movie!



But he’s really a secondary character who shows up very little.