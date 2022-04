(WYTV)- WYTV sat down with addiction recovery advocate and the younger brother of Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban, Brian Cuban.

Brian talked about his upcoming speech tonight at Youngstown State University and his latest book, The Ambulance Chaser.

Brian is will speak at Youngstown State University Friday night. It will be at DeBartolo Hall at 7 p.m.

No tickets are required and anyone can attend.