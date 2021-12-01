Breaking down ‘infrastructure:’ What it means

(WYTV) – We’ve heard the word infrastructure used a lot in the past few months. Let’s break it down.

The “infra” part is called a prefix; it comes from a Latin word meaning “underneath.”

We’ve come to use the “infra” prefix to mean something below others. Sound waves the human ear can’t hear are called “infrasonic.” Waves lengths below red light we can’t see we call “infrared.”

The French in the mid-19th century first put “infra” with “structure” to mean anything below ground and superstructure to mean anything above ground.

The superstructure of a ship is anything above the main deck.

Then, infrastructure climbed out of the ground in the 20th century to first mean military installations such as airfields and naval bases. Then it moved to government public works projects.

Linguists didn’t care for the word, but they couldn’t stop it. Now, we’re seeing it shortened into simply “infra.”

In 2014, Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook’s slogan would be “move fast with stable infra.”