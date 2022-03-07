(WYTV) – More than three million adults in this country are living with epilepsy.

Epilepsy is abnormal brain activity that causes seizures. Medicine and surgery are two traditional forms of treatment, plus the “brain pacemaker.”The Food and Drug Administration approved it 10 years ago. It’s called a responsive neurostimulator, or RNS therapy.

A patient’s skull has electrodes placed on the brain to monitor and record brain waves. It can prevent a seizure or make it less intense.

“It’s able to detect where the seizure starts at its earliest point and then begins to stimulate or give therapy to the brain in response to that early seizure, and it tries to stop it from progressing or spreading to the rest of the brain,” said Dr. Richard Zimmerman. a physician with the Mayo Clinic.

The pulse of stimulation happens within milliseconds of a seizure. Patients can’t feel it and it causes no pain.

It’s another option for patients with epilepsy who don’t respond to anti-seizure medications or surgery to remove that part of the brain where seizures begin.