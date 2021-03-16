Botox, newscast, smog and other words that started as 2 words

(WYTV) – Here are some examples of words that originally came from two words:

Botox

This common cosmetic surgery’s name sounds like a brand, but it’s a blending of “botulinum toxin.”

Cosplay

A certain type of dress-up in which people aim to look like a fictional character, often for a convention. Cosplay comes from the words “costume” and “role play.”

Gerrymander

Named for the fifth vice president, Elbridge Gerry, who was governor of Massachusetts and reorganized the legislative districts and one looked like a twisting salamander. The Boston Gazette published a cartoon, calling it a “Gerry-mander.”

Motel

A new word in response to the rise in cross-country travel — “motor” and “hotel.”

Newscast

Newscast is not a stand-alone word. It comes from “news” and “broadcast,” and we first began to use it in the late 1920s.

Popsicle

A trademarked name from the 1920s and a combination of “pop,” as in lollipop, and “icicle.”

Sitcom

A TV favorite and mixing of “situational” and “comedy.”

Smog

It refers to a thick, often polluted, “smoke” and “fog.”

Splatter

It’s formed from “splash” and “spatter,” and it dates back to 1785.

Telethon

We don’t see many of these around anymore but 33 WYTV used to do plenty of them — “television” and “marathon.”