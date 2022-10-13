Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

What is the national summer sport of Canada?

Lacrosse.

When we first saw the Hulk in Marvel comics in the early 1960’s, he wasn’t green. What color was he?

Gray.

What bird has a very high intelligence, some scientists have compared to a seven year old child?

Crow.

How long can a dolphin go without sleep?

15 days.

The 1980 film Raging Bull is about what real life boxer?

Jake LaMotta.

What psychological thriller film features the famous line…”I see dead people”?

The Sixth Sense (1999).

In the Looney Tunes cartoons, what is the name of the Martian who is always trying to destroy Earth?

Marvin.

What does the word borborygmus refer to?

Stomach growling.

On average, how many kernels does an ear of corn contain?

800 in 16 rows.