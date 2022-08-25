(WYTV)

Trivia question: how many bones does the human body hold?

The answer on Jeopardy was 206. The real answer, it depends. 206 bones applies to adults only.

Babies are born with somewhere between 270 to 300 bones, some of which are made of cartilage. As a baby grows, some bones fuse together and calcify, so the number of bones goes down. Infants typically have 33 vertebrae, adults, 24.

An adult upper arm bone was once three and four parts. This all takes years.

Popular Science reports that most of your bones have settled into their final form around puberty.

But not all, you might be in your mid twenties before your clavicle, that’s your collarbone, is finished growing.

Some adults have more than 206 bones, for example, an extra vertebra at the base of the lumbar region of the spine. Other people have extra pea shaped bones near their foot, hand or wrist joints. Most of us have 24 ribs, some have 26.

206 is the most common answer to the question how many bones do we have…but it’s not the only answer.