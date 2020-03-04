Kindergarten registration beginning for Boardman Schools

On Thursday, March 5, Boardman Schools will be taking registration

(WYTV) – Parents can register their kids into kindergarten at Boardman Schools this week.

Registration is 9 a.m. to noon and 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at the following locations:

Robinwood Lane, 835 Indianola Rd.

Stadium Drive, 111 Stadium Dr.

West Boulevard, 6125 West Blvd.

How do you know if your child is ready to go? What about summer birthdays? What can parents do to get their kids ready between now and next August?

There is a free summer program for incoming kindergarten students in conjunction with the United Way called Success by Six.

It includes free busing and is four weeks long, Monday through Thursday.

According to district officials, teachers can often get an idea if a kid is ready for kindergarten while they’re going through that program.

Watch the video above for more information.