Blood cancer that targets older people affecting millions in America

(WYTV) – There’s a blood cancer that might affect between 2 and 3 million Americans, and its target is older people.

The American Cancer Society says people younger than 45 rarely get multiple myeloma, and that it occurs more in older men than women. The risk is doubled if you’re Black.

“Multiple myeloma is an incurable blood cancer that produces a lot of proteins that can cause damage to various organs, particularly the bones, as well as the kidney,” said Rahma Warsame, MD.

The symptoms can include fatigue, bone pain, anemia and frequent infections.

We’re not sure what brings on multiple myeloma but cancer specialists say it begins with an abnormal plasma cell in your bone marrow — it produces too much protein.

Like many other cancers, multiple myeloma can be treated with medication, chemotherapy, radiation and even a bone marrow transplant.