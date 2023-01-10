(WYTV)- We have a large snowfall, everything looks covered in soft lumps, and it’s very, very quiet.

Why is that?

A heavy snow can keep people inside, traffic off the streets but there’s more: fresh snow is nature’s insulation. Here’s what’s going on: each snowflake is a six-sided, crystalline structure that doesn’t easily stack on top of other snowflakes.

As billions of snowflakes fall on top of one another, they pile up, creating a mound of snow that has tiny gaps between each flake. The little nooks and crannies between the snowflakes allow sound waves to enter, but then muffle them.

And sound waves slow down when it’s cold anyway. So sound is sluggish to begin with, and now it’s trapped in the snow piles.

One study, published in 2016 in Science Daily, says that just a couple inches of snow can absorb roughly 60% of all the sound around you, including the snowblower down the street. But it doesn’t last.

When snow begins to melt, the space between the flakes shrinks, sound isn’t trapped as well, and if ice forms on the top, sound picks up quickly.

One more fact: Although sound waves travel more quickly in warm weather, they can travel farther in the cold.