Best states to live in retirement

(WYTV) — Where to retire and where not to retire? BankRate and Realtor.com ranked all 50 states.

What do you look for?

Bankrate rated the 50 states according to these categories: cost of living, health, the culture, the weather and crime, and the top retirement destinations may not be where you think they are.

Here are the top ten.

Georgia is first on the list of the best states to retire to in the United States. Health, culture and crime actually scored poorly but Georgia more than made up for them in its cost of living and favorable weather.

It’s followed by Florida in second place and Tennessee in the third slot — Ohio fell 8th from the top.

Pennsylvania is just about right in the middle between best and worst at 26th.

On the opposite end of the ranking, Maryland comes out as the worst state for retirees in the country.

Despite being a healthy state, it ranked poorly for culture and cost-of-living.

Also appearing at the bottom are Kansas and Minnesota.

10 BEST STATES FOR RETIREMENT

Georgia

Florida

Tennessee

Missouri

Massachusetts

Wyoming

Arizona

Ohio

Indiana

Kentucky

10 WORST STATES FOR RETIREMENT