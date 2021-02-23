Best practices for relieving stress-induced headaches

The pandemic has been a headache -- literally -- for some

(WYTV) – The pandemic has been a headache — literally — for some. The daily stress some of us feel over the coronavirus can cause head-pounding.

Stress is a common trigger for migraine and tension headaches.

Doctors offer this advice — you might want to start by unplugging and limiting your exposure to coronavirus news each day to say, no more than a few minutes.

Turning off electronics in the evening can also help calm your mind.

“Don’t consume too much news or be on your phone up to two hours before you sleep because…you want to give your brain a little rest before you go to sleep so you have a better sleep quality,” said Dr. Emad Estemalik, with the Cleveland Clinic.

Another tip? Walk outside, if possible. Try meditation or yoga to relieve stress. Exercise can be another good way to relieve stress and keep those headaches away.