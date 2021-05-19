Best place to store your coffee

Coffee loses its freshness fast -- but there are ways you can prolong its shelf life

(WYTV) – Where do you keep your coffee? In a cupboard? In the freezer?

You may have heard that leaving ground coffee or whole beans in the freezer is the best way to preserve its flavor. Coffee can go stale quickly when you don’t store it properly — but freezing it?

The National Coffee Association said the best thing you can do for your coffee is to store it in an airtight container.

Ground coffee loses freshness faster than whole beans, and whole beans start to lose their freshness almost as soon as they’re done roasting.

Protect your coffee from light, Find a cool spot in your kitchen to store it, like a pantry that’s not too close to the stove or a countertop that doesn’t get a lot of sunlight.

Coffee sold in a tin can isn’t meant to stay there long, so pour it into a canister with an airtight lid once you bring it home.

The National Coffee Association said you shouldn’t freeze your coffee if you want to prolong its shelf life. Air in the frozen coffee grounds can lead to freezer burn and moisture is another enemy of fresh coffee.